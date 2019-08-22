Indian Railways plans to float a new tender for content-on-demand

The Indian Railways is planning to float a new tender for content-on-demand during the first week of September. RailTel, the Railways’ subsidiary, had in 2017 floated a similar tender — targeting revenue of Rs 6,000 crore for a 10-year period — but had got lukewarm response.

This time, the Railways has scaled down its revenue target to Rs 1,000 crore, sources in the know of the developments said. The content-on-demand plans will allow monetisation of Railways’ entertainment services. Based on the plans, services will be provided through audio (public address ...