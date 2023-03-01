Indian tech sector to grow 8.4% in FY23 to $245 billion: Nasscom

-
ALSO READ
Building 5G use cases needs strong public-private alliance: Nasscom study
India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report
18% of Indian startups have at least one woman founder: Nasscom report
Indian tech industry hired nearly 380,000 freshers in FY22: Nasscom report
Google Cloud, Nasscom partner to skill students for entry-level Cloud jobs
-
The Indian technology industry is set to grow by 8.4 per cent in FY23 to become a USD 245 billion sector, Nasscom said on Wednesday.
The sector had revenues of USD 226 billion in FY22, the industry lobby said in its strategic review. The cross currency headwinds have shaved off over 2 per cent of the revenue growth.
Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said it will be difficult to make a prediction for revenue growth in FY24, but pointed to a chief executives' survey which said they are “cautiously optimistic” about the new fiscal.
The sector added 2.90 lakh new jobs to take the overall number to 54 lakh employees in the sector.
The top-five companies have a strong deal pipeline of USD 18 billion, but there are a slew of headwinds the sector is staring at, Ghosh told reporters.
The industry is well on its way to become a USD 500-billion sector by 2030.
The headwinds include the continuing geopolitical challenges triggered by the Ukraine-Russia war and the employability gap, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU