JUST IN
Data revision of previous years behind decline in manufacturing in Q3: CEA
Indian tech sector to grow 8.4% in FY23 to $245 billion: Nasscom
India December quarter GDP growth stronger than data suggests: Economists
Manufacturing PMI at a 4-month low of 55.3 in Feb as input costs rise
India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE
Moody's ups India's growth projection for 2023 to 5.5% on higher capex
Feb manufacturing PMI falls to four-month low amid rising borrowing costs
Prices of domestic LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 50 per unit from today
Q3 GDP numbers: Pent-up household demand fizzles out, shows data
India's GDP growth slows to 4.4% in Q3; manufacturing woes remain
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India December quarter GDP growth stronger than data suggests: Economists
icon-arrow-left
Data revision of previous years behind decline in manufacturing in Q3: CEA
Business Standard

Indian tech sector to grow 8.4% in FY23 to $245 billion: Nasscom

The sector had revenues of USD 226 billion in FY22, the industry lobby said in its strategic review. The cross currency headwinds have shaved off over 2 per cent of the revenue growth

Topics
Nasscom | Tech sector | growth

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

tech sector
.

The Indian technology industry is set to grow by 8.4 per cent in FY23 to become a USD 245 billion sector, Nasscom said on Wednesday.

The sector had revenues of USD 226 billion in FY22, the industry lobby said in its strategic review. The cross currency headwinds have shaved off over 2 per cent of the revenue growth.

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said it will be difficult to make a prediction for revenue growth in FY24, but pointed to a chief executives' survey which said they are “cautiously optimistic” about the new fiscal.

The sector added 2.90 lakh new jobs to take the overall number to 54 lakh employees in the sector.

The top-five companies have a strong deal pipeline of USD 18 billion, but there are a slew of headwinds the sector is staring at, Ghosh told reporters.

The industry is well on its way to become a USD 500-billion sector by 2030.

The headwinds include the continuing geopolitical challenges triggered by the Ukraine-Russia war and the employability gap, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nasscom

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.