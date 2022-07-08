Indonesian firm Bara Daya lowest bidder in Coal India's import tender

-
Indonesian firm Bara Daya Energi has quoted the lowest for two coal import tenders of Coal India Limited (CIL) for supplying 3 million tonne each. The firm has outbid Adani Enterprises which was the only other bidder for these two contracts. Adani, however, has emerged as L1, or the lowest bidder, for the short term coal import tender of CIL for supplying 2.4 MT.
Bara Daya, however, is a controversial company which earlier faced termination of its contract from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation over "breach of contract and failure to supply coal", said sources. Even in the first import tender of CIL, Bara Daya was rejected at the technical level on grounds of submitting invalid legal documents such as ‘power of attorney’ and ‘consortium agreement’, said sources.
Bara Daya has submitted its bid through a consortium with an Ahmedabad-based company GHV India. The two tenders pertain to supply of 3 MT of coal at the east coast and west coast of the country, issued by CIL last month. There were only two bidders for these tenders.
The Indonesian company quoted Rs 4,331 crore for the eastern coast tender and Rs 4,497 crore for the west coast. Adani Enterprises, which is the second, quoted Rs 5,035 crore and Rs 5080 crore for west and east coast, respectively. This is a medium-term supply contract for CIL to build a stock during next season.
For the first tender, for which the winning bid was submitted by Adani, is still being evaluated. The company had quoted Rs 4,033 crore in its bid. Sources said the contract has been awarded to Adani. There were 11 other bidders for this contract to supply 2.4 MT during the June-September period.
CIL issued a tender for purchasing imported coal for power-generating companies (gencos) after the Centre directed it to meet the shortfall in the domestic coal supply chain. Recently, state-owned NTPC awarded 6.25 MT of imported coal tender worth Rs 8,300 crore to Adani Enterprises, this paper reported.
