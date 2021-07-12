Industrial output up 29.3% in May due to low base, drops 8% sequentially

-
ALSO READ
India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in Feb; January IIP contracts 1.6%
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
February IIP contracts 3.6%; retail inflation rises to 5.5% in March
RBI monetary policy: Govt told to cut fuel taxes to ease inflation concerns
Retail inflation eases slightly to 6.26% in June; May IIP at 29.3%
-
India’s industrial production grew 29.3 per cent in May over the same period a year ago, as the impact of a favourable base continued for yet another month, data released by the government on Monday showed.
In May last year, Index of Index Production (IIP) had shrunk 33.4 per cent due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19. “The indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020,” an official statement said.
However, on a sequential basis, IIP fell nearly 8 per cent from April, making the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in May 2021 visible.
The cumulative contraction during April-May (2021-22) was 68.8 per cent, compared to a de-growth of 45 per cent during the same period a year ago.
Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than 77 per cent of the entire index, saw growth of 34.5 per cent. Similarly, mining activity, which accounts for over 14 per cent of the entire index, grew 23.3 per cent on -year . Growth in electricity generation stood at 7.5 per cent on-year in May.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU