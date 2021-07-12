Industrial output up 29.3% in May due to low base, drops 8% sequentially

India’s grew 29.3 per cent in May over the same period a year ago, as the impact of a favourable base continued for yet another month, data released by the government on Monday showed.

In May last year, Index of Index Production (IIP) had shrunk 33.4 per cent due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19. “The indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020,” an official statement said.

However, on a sequential basis, IIP fell nearly 8 per cent from April, making the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in May 2021 visible.

The cumulative contraction during April-May (2021-22) was 68.8 per cent, compared to a de-growth of 45 per cent during the same period a year ago.

Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than 77 per cent of the entire index, saw growth of 34.5 per cent. Similarly, mining activity, which accounts for over 14 per cent of the entire index, grew 23.3 per cent on -year . Growth in electricity generation stood at 7.5 per cent on-year in May.