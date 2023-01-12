Industrial production expands by 7.1% in November vs 1% YoY: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
India's retail inflation stays above 7%; IIP growth hits 12-month high
From IIP to inflation: Here's a status check on the Indian economy
TMS Ep215: IIP & inflation, HDFC Bank, Martin Wolf, moving averages
IIP data: Industrial activity grows 3.1% in Sept; manufacturing a drag
Retail inflation rises to 7% in Aug as food prices surge; IIP growth slows
-
India's Index of Industrial Production expanded by 7.1 per cent in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. It was at -4.1 per cent in October 2022.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021.
According to the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 6.1 per cent in November 2022.
The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review. Manufacturing output was up by 5 per cent.
Manufacturing of base metals was up by 8.1 per cent, while that of electricity was up 9.8 per cent,
For the month of November 2022, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stood at 137.1. The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of November 2022 came in at 122.7, 136.7 and 166.7 respectively.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU