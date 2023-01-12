Industrial production expands by 7.1% in November vs 1% YoY: Govt data

India's expanded by 7.1 per cent in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. It was at -4.1 per cent in October 2022.

The (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 6.1 per cent in November 2022.

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review. Manufacturing output was up by 5 per cent.



Manufacturing of base metals was up by 8.1 per cent, while that of electricity was up 9.8 per cent,



For the month of November 2022, the quick estimates of with base 2011-12 stood at 137.1. The for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of November 2022 came in at 122.7, 136.7 and 166.7 respectively.