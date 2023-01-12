JUST IN
Rajasthan govt's scheme to provide agricultural equipment at low rentals
Business Standard

Industrial production expands by 7.1% in November vs 1% YoY: Govt data

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

worker, factory worker

India's Index of Industrial Production expanded by 7.1 per cent in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. It was at -4.1 per cent in October 2022.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021.

According to the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 6.1 per cent in November 2022.

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review. Manufacturing output was up by 5 per cent.

Manufacturing of base metals was up by 8.1 per cent, while that of electricity was up 9.8 per cent,

For the month of November 2022, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stood at 137.1. The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of November 2022 came in at 122.7, 136.7 and 166.7 respectively.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:47 IST

`
