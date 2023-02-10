JUST IN
India's forex drop by $1.494 bn to reach $ 575.267 bn as of Feb 3: RBI data
India's march to $40 trn economy can be seized by smuggling: Report
Indian smartphone shipments fall 10% YoY in CY22 to 144 mn, Q4 sees 27% dip
Govt made Rs 31,106 cr in FY23 through disinvestment, reports DIPAM
Rajasthan Budget: CM announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore
Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP
FIIs turn net buyers; invest $840 million in Indian bonds in 2023 so far
Rehaul rules to improve financing Indian green projects: Fitch unit
Analysis: Shock of war hits world economy at the crossroads post-Covid
UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's forex drop by $1.494 bn to reach $ 575.267 bn as of Feb 3: RBI data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Industrial production rises 4.3% in December, shows govt data

Mining output rose by 9.8 per cent and power generation increased by 10.4 per cent during the month under review

Topics
Indian Economy | IIP | IIP DATA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

manufacturing, Indian economy, Industries, GDP growth, IIP
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 per cent in December 2022

India's industrial production rose by 4.3 per cent in December, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in December 2021.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 per cent in December 2022.

Mining output rose by 9.8 per cent and power generation increased by 10.4 per cent during the month under review

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.