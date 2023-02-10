Industrial production rises 4.3% in December, shows govt data

-
India's industrial production rose by 4.3 per cent in December, according to official data released on Friday.
Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in December 2021.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 per cent in December 2022.
Mining output rose by 9.8 per cent and power generation increased by 10.4 per cent during the month under review
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:40 IST
