JUST IN
J&K budget passed in Lok Sabha amid protest, House adjourned till March 23
Tractor sales growth to halve in FY24, operating margins to improve: CRISIL
DPIIT to set up task force for formulating logistics cost framework
Top headlines: UBS needs RBI nod for C-Suisse, windfall tax on oil slashed
Guterres asks G20 for pact to hold down warming amid food crisis warnings
The perfect moment for innovation or 'anusandhan' is now: Six reasons
India's steadying economy shows early signs of weakening consumption
Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked
Our sourcing from India has grown from 11% to over 23%: Bayer's Santos
Consumers switching back to buying regular or mid-priced packs in FMCG
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
A true account: How law firms are taking the lead in consultancy business
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Inflation-growth dynamics may enhance dilemma of monetary policy committee

Many believe that the committee may go for another 25 basis point hike in repo at the April policy

Topics
monetary policy | Gross domestic product | monetary policy committee

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

RBI, money, monetary policy

A low 4.4 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the third quarter of the current financial year and above six per cent retail price inflation rate for over a year now, barring two months of November and December, may accentuate a dilemma before the monetary policy committee to go for another policy rate hike or not at its April monetary policy.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on monetary policy

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 16:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.