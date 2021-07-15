Uptick in inflation driven by supply shocks, should ease over the year: RBI

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's relief: Hit by second Covid wave, MSMEs call for more support
-
India's central bank on Thursday said that a pick-up in inflation rate was purely driven by supply shocks and sector-specific demand-supply mismatches caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its monthly bulletin for July, says these factors should ease over the year as supply side measures take effect.
The tapering of the second coronavirus wave, coupled with an aggressive vaccination push, has brightened near-term prospects for the Indian economy, it said.
However, the central bank warned that a solid increase in aggregate demand is yet to take shape even though several high frequency indicators of activity are recovering.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU