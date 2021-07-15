Uptick in inflation driven by supply shocks, should ease over the year: RBI

India's central bank on Thursday said that a pick-up in rate was purely driven by supply shocks and sector-specific demand-supply mismatches caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The (RBI), in its monthly bulletin for July, says these factors should ease over the year as supply side measures take effect.

The tapering of the second coronavirus wave, coupled with an aggressive vaccination push, has brightened near-term prospects for the Indian economy, it said.

However, the central bank warned that a solid increase in aggregate demand is yet to take shape even though several high frequency indicators of activity are recovering.