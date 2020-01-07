Insurers brace for highest ever claim ratio in FY20 for govt's crop scheme

The year 2019-20 could see highest claims ever under the government crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) since inception.

Insurers are expecting claim ratio to be as high as 120 per cent this year as unseasonal rains and natural calamities led to high amount of crop damage, say sources.

Notably, this year at least three private insurers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Tata AIG and Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, did not participate in the scheme. The claim data for 2018-19 is yet to be released by the government. Together, these companies accounted for about Rs 3,000 crore of premium.

According to sources, last year, in many areas the insurers had to pay very large claims, leading to reluctance in bidding for the scheme this year. As a result, many reinsurers also increased their overall rates this year. Earlier, reinsurance companies used to pay commission in the range of 7-20 per cent to insurance companies, which protected the latter against huge losses. After last year, reinsurance companies have reduced the commission to 3-3.5 per cent. PMFBY, being a mass scheme, is heavily dependent on reinsurance support.

“This is a particularly bad year for insurers in PMFBY. Hence, much of the future viability of the scheme as private and public sector partnership will be decided,” according to a source close to the development.

Further, insurers have been reluctant to bid in high risk areas. In about ten drought-prone districts of Maharashtra, there were no bidders for the scheme this year.

Many private insurers also faced delay in payments from the governments, according to an official of a private insurance firm. Political intervention in claim settlements is another issue faced by private companies, say insurers. Further, crop cutting experiments (CCE), which determine overall yield and are crucial in assessing loss, is still manually conducted in most states, making it highly prone to human error. According to government data, a little more than seven million CCEs are conducted annually.

Notably, the first two years, PMFBY was particularly good for insurance firms in terms of profitability. In the 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years, the total premium collected under PMFBY was about Rs 48,267 crore, while the claim payout was about Rs 39,789 crore, indicating that close to Rs 9,000 crore went collectively to insurance and reinsurance firms.

PMFBY is based on actuarial calculations; rates are based on risk perception. Thus, premiums differ, based on crop and region. However, a farmer pays only a flat two per cent premium to insurance companies, the rest being reimbursed by central and state governments. On average, the premium is 12-15 per cent, with state and central governments bearing five per cent each. Insurers in each state are chosen on the basis of competitive bidding.