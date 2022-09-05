'Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit' from October 7 to woo investors

Ahead of the Invest 2022 Summit to be held in the Pink City on October 7-8, the Government of has been able to sign memorandam of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) of Rs 10.44 trillion, said state Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat.

Rawat said the desert state is poised to take momentous steps towards industrialisation. Addressing the media, she said, “Around 3,000 delegates are expected to attend and participate in the conclaves on tourism, non-resident Rajasthanis, micro, small and medium enterprises, agribusiness, start-ups, and future-ready sectors.”

She said the summit will be attended by industry bigwigs, including C K Birla (CK Birla Group), Puneet Chhatwal (Indian Hotels Company), Praveer Sinha (Tata Power Company), Kamal Bali (Volvo Group), Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram), Vikram Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Group), and Graeme MacDonald (JC Bamford Excavators), among others.





“To heighten awareness, the government is conducting an Invest quiz, starting Monday,” said Veenu Gupta, additional chief secretary, Government of Rajasthan.

To unclog an often tardy clearance system, the government had recently cleared proposals by Avaada Energy, O2 Power, Asahi India Glass, Okaya Energy Storage, Saint-Gobain Glass India, Varun Beverages, Dimension Promoters, and Wipro Hydraulics.

The summit has evinced interest from local business owners, in addition to investors from India and abroad. Over 4,190 MoUs/LoIs have been received at the different national and international investor meets/interactions held in the run-up to the summit, said Gupta.

The MoUs/LoIs signed are in areas like mining and minerals, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textile, engineering, chemical and petrochemicals, health and medical, logistics, energy, and handicrafts.

Around 40 per cent of the MoUs/LoIs received have been implemented or are in the advanced stage of implementation.