Invest Rajasthan meet in October likely to attract Rs 10-trn investment

The government is making concerted efforts to attract both domestic and .

The state government will organise the “Invest Rajasthan” conclave in from October 7 to October 8. Through this, it hopes to attract of over Rs 10 trillion.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that has great potential for investors, adding that the positive atmosphere here attracts from all over the country and the world.

He said, “We must work together to strengthen Rajasthan’s image with the slogan ‘Padharo Mahare Desh’ (Welcome to my state) so that do not face any problems.”

Roadshows and investor connect programmes were organised across the country for Invest in which as many as 4,192 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent) (LoIs) have been received.

This proposed has the potential to provide employment to more than 969,000 people in the state.

Rajasthan’s industry minister Shakuntla Rawat said that Invest Rajasthan will be organised at Exhibition & Convention Centre (Sitapura). The theme of Invest Rajasthan is ‘Committed and Delivered’.

More than 3,000 are expected to physically attend this event while over 5,000 of them may take part virtually.

According to Rawat, events like a non-resident Rajasthan’s (NRR) session, start-up conclave, tourism conclave, agri-business meet and exploring in future-ready sectors will be organised on October 7.

Similarly, a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) conclave will be organised on October 8.

Departmental officers have been directed to be in touch with the investors and immediately resolve any kind of problems along with ensuring better facilities for them.

Rawat, while inviting investors, said that the chief minister’s vision is to bring maximum investment to the state. For this, the government is ready to make changes in the laws, if needed.

She added that efforts would be made to ensure that all MoUs and LoIs materialise.

Chief secretary Usha Sharma asked officials to build an investment-friendly atmosphere in the state so that every entrepreneur in the country is eager to invest in Rajasthan.

In this summit, MoUs of more than Rs 500 crore are expected to be signed by Japanese companies. The Japanese Investment Zone came up in 2006 at Neemrana in Alwar district. Japanese companies have been increasing their investments in the state.