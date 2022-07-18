Invest Rajasthan meet in October likely to attract Rs 10-trn investment

-
ALSO READ
182 factoring companies for MSMEs now, up from seven earlier
Chemical MSMEs to log robust growth, margins stressed: CRISIL SME Tracker
Revenue outlook bright for electronics SMEs: Crisil SME Tracker
Rajasthan's Neemrana town turning into a hub for Japanese industries
Adani, Ambani make Rs 1.68 trn investment pledge in Rajasthan: Report
-
The Rajasthan government is making concerted efforts to attract both domestic and foreign investments.
The state government will organise the “Invest Rajasthan” conclave in Jaipur from October 7 to October 8. Through this, it hopes to attract investment of over Rs 10 trillion.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan has great potential for investors, adding that the positive atmosphere here attracts investors from all over the country and the world.
He said, “We must work together to strengthen Rajasthan’s image with the slogan ‘Padharo Mahare Desh’ (Welcome to my state) so that investors do not face any problems.”
Roadshows and investor connect programmes were organised across the country for Invest Rajasthan in which as many as 4,192 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent) (LoIs) have been received.
This proposed investment has the potential to provide employment to more than 969,000 people in the state.
Rajasthan’s industry minister Shakuntla Rawat said that Invest Rajasthan will be organised at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (Sitapura). The theme of Invest Rajasthan is ‘Committed and Delivered’.
More than 3,000 investors are expected to physically attend this event while over 5,000 of them may take part virtually.
According to Rawat, events like a non-resident Rajasthan’s (NRR) session, start-up conclave, tourism conclave, agri-business meet and exploring investment in future-ready sectors will be organised on October 7.
Similarly, a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) conclave will be organised on October 8.
Departmental officers have been directed to be in touch with the investors and immediately resolve any kind of problems along with ensuring better facilities for them.
Rawat, while inviting investors, said that the chief minister’s vision is to bring maximum investment to the state. For this, the government is ready to make changes in the laws, if needed.
She added that efforts would be made to ensure that all MoUs and LoIs materialise.
Chief secretary Usha Sharma asked officials to build an investment-friendly atmosphere in the state so that every entrepreneur in the country is eager to invest in Rajasthan.
In this summit, MoUs of more than Rs 500 crore are expected to be signed by Japanese companies. The Japanese Investment Zone came up in 2006 at Neemrana in Alwar district. Japanese companies have been increasing their investments in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU