IPL and return of big ticket conferences put Mumbai hotels in high demand

Try booking a room at a five-star hotel in Mumbai and you could be in for a disappointment. You may have to settle in for a four- or even a three-star. But since those will not be easy on pocket either, be prepared to fork out more.

Most of the premium business hotels operated by the marquee brands are all booked by the teams of the Indian Premier League for a month as the matches are being held in two cities – Mumbai and Pune. It isn't IPL alone. A full-fledged return of some of the big ticket conferences like HICSA (Hotel Industry Conference South Asia) EXCON 2021, ...