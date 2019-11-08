Irdai issues draft norms on wellness services in health insurance products

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Thursday issued draft guidelines on the wellness and preventive features in health insurance products to enhance the scope of services offered.



It said that the wellness and preventive features shall be designed only with the objective of maintaining good health and improving it, and that insurers should factor in the pricing impact of the wellness and preventive features offered and disclose the same in the 'File and Use' or 'Use and File' application.



Further, the insurer should take into account the cost towards wellness services while pricing the underlying health insurance product, and the price factored in should be disclosed in all insurance advertisements where wellness features are promoted.