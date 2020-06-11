Irdai issues guidelines for standardisation of indemnity health products

The insurance regulator on Thursday issued guidelines on standardising general terms and clauses in indemnity based health products in order to simplify the buying experience for the consumers and to ensure uniformity across the industry. In its attempt to simplify the clauses and words used in health products, the regulator said that wherever general terms and clauses are used, insurers have to make sure that they incorporate the same words prescribed by the regulator.

These guidelines will be applicable for all new products filed by insurers from October 1, 2020, and existing health products have to adhere to the guidelines by April 1, 2021.

According to the guidelines, for customers who opt for premium payment in installments, the insurers have to offer a grace period within which insureds can pay the premium. However, during the grace period, the insured will be devoid of any coverage till the installment is paid. If the installment is not paid within the grace period, the policy will get cancelled. In the event of a claim, the rest of the installments becomes due and payable.





ALSO READ: Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor transplant lungs on Covid-19 patient

In case policyholders misrepresent facts and fail to disclose material facts, insurers can forfeit the premium paid by them and render the policy void.

As far as insurers are concerned, they have to settle or reject a claim, as the case may be, within 30 days of receiving necessary documents else they will pay a penal charge of 2 per cent above bank rate in case of delays in settling claims. Bank rate is essentially the repo rate fixed by the central bank at the time the claim has been made. For cases, where it warrants investigation, the insurers have 30 days to conduct the due process and claims have to be settled or rejected, as the case may be, within 45 days.

Further, if a policyholder has multiple indemnity-based health products, he or she can chose the insurer under which he/she wants the claim settled. Moreover, if the amount to be claimed exceeds the sum insured under a single policy, the insured person shall have the right to choose the insurer from whom he/she wants to claim the balance amount as well as the insured person having multiple policies shall also have the right to prefer claims under this policy for the amounts disallowed under any other policy policies even if the sum insured is not exhausted.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 1,877 cases, 65 deaths in Delhi today; tally now 34,687

Policyholders can cancel their policies at any time by giving a 15 days’ notice to the insurer and the company has to refund premium for the unexpired policy period. Customers are also allowed to migrate to other policies of the same company by giving a 30-day notice to the insurer before renewal. Similarly, portability of policies is allowed to other insurers by applying to the insurer at least 45 days before renewal.