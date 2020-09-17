Irdai panel recommends forming Rs 75,000 cr pandemic pool under PPP model

A committee formed by the insurance regulator to examine the requirement and rationale for setting up a pandemic pool has recommended the formation of Indian Pandemic Risk Pool, with public-private participation as the quantum of loss due to a pandemic risk event is huge and beyond the capacity of public or private companies or the government alone.

While the current pandemic has devastated most sectors of the economy, and all strata of society, the committee , based on the feedback of numerous respondents, felt that low income group and MSME should be the target segment as first ...