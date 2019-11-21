IRFC, World Bank may fund govt's Rs 1-trn plan to upgrade railway stations

The government’s ambitious Rs 1-trillion station redevelopment programme is likely to get funding from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and the World Bank. According to multiple sources close to the development, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), the nodal agency for station redevelopment in the country, is in the final stages of securing a Rs 541-crore loan from IRFC.

This amount will be used for Anand Vihar, Bijwasan and Chandigarh stations. It will be the first such move by IRFC, the borrowing and financing arm of the Indian Railways, to ...