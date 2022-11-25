Is the capital goods sector on the recovery path as inflation eases?

Can the capital goods sector finally move into a meaningful upcycle as inflation eases and global supply chains adjust to the disruptions caused by the past three years? After the July-September quarter (Q2) results, analysts are suggesting that electrical capital goods businesses like Siemens, ABB India, Thermax, GE T&D, Hitachi Energy, Bluestar, and Voltas will see an 11 per cent revenue CAGR over the next three years, rather than 16 per cent anticipated after Q1 (April-June quarter) results.
This is based on a Q2 slowdown in order inflows. However, this can also be the bottom of the cycle or close to the bottom, with revenue growth momentum rising in the future. In terms of earnings upgrades, many of these companies have seen positive upgrades, even though order inflows have slowed.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 21:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU