Is the capital goods sector on the recovery path as inflation eases?

Can the sector finally move into a meaningful upcycle as eases and global supply chains adjust to the disruptions caused by the past three years? After the July-September quarter (Q2) results, analysts are suggesting that electrical businesses like Siemens, ABB India, Thermax, GE T&D, Hitachi Energy, Bluestar, and will see an 11 per cent revenue CAGR over the next three years, rather than 16 per cent anticipated after Q1 (April-June quarter) results.



This is based on a Q2 slowdown in order inflows. However, this can also be the bottom of the cycle or close to the bottom, with revenue growth momentum rising in the future. In terms of earnings upgrades, many of these companies have seen positive upgrades, even though order inflows have slowed.