Economy & Policy
Is the capital goods sector on the recovery path as inflation eases?

Revenue growth estimates have moderated post Q2 but the bottom may be close

Capital goods  | capital goods sector | Capital goods companies

Devangshu Datta 

gear line, manufacturing, economy, growth, PMI
One interesting data trend is that capex trends have been flat or low-growth for much of the past 10 years

Can the capital goods sector finally move into a meaningful upcycle as inflation eases and global supply chains adjust to the disruptions caused by the past three years? After the July-September quarter (Q2) results, analysts are suggesting that electrical capital goods businesses like Siemens, ABB India, Thermax, GE T&D, Hitachi Energy, Bluestar, and Voltas will see an 11 per cent revenue CAGR over the next three years, rather than 16 per cent anticipated after Q1 (April-June quarter) results.

This is based on a Q2 slowdown in order inflows. However, this can also be the bottom of the cycle or close to the bottom, with revenue growth momentum rising in the future. In terms of earnings upgrades, many of these companies have seen positive upgrades, even though order inflows have slowed.

Read our full coverage on Capital goods

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 21:11 IST

