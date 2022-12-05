JUST IN
Business Standard

Is tilapia the next big idea for boosting India's aquaculture sector?

Rising demand, export potential, ease of production have turned the focus on the humble tilapia

Topics
Aquaculture | fish market | fish export

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Long considered a poor cousin of its more illustrious rivals such as rohu, catla and mrigal, the humble ‘tilapia’ is gradually acquiring a prominent place in India’s aquaculture story because of its huge export potential and burgeoning domestic demand.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:30 IST

