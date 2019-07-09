Issue of cheaper power for new industrial units lands in Supreme Court

A group of industries in Madhya Pradesh and its electricity department are sparring with each other over preferential tariff being offered to new business entrants in the state. The matter, now in the Supreme Court (SC), could become the benchmark for other states offering innovative tariff structures and more flexibility in order to attract consumers.

The SC is scheduled to hear an application filed by a group of industries based in Madhya Pradesh citing that the state government had subsidised electricity for new industrial units in the state. The existing units had complained the ...