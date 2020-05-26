JUST IN
Land trouble? Scrap portions of proposed contracts, NHAI tells branches

States' fiscal deficit to rise to 4.5% of GSDP in FY21: Ind-Ra
It may soon be light at the end of the tunnel for Zojila project

Govt prepares for 6th bidding, considers starting it as an unidirectional tunnel

Zojila tunnel | Nitin Gadkari  | IL&FS

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

The much delayed Zojila tunnel project might receive a makeover with the government planning to make changes to the project structure. The changes are expected to be finalised soon and the project might be auctioned again by year end.

A senior government official said, “A fresh concept development approach to the project is being contemplated”. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and other stakeholders are looking at multiple options. The official quoted above said one of the options was to ...

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 22:21 IST

