It may soon be light at the end of the tunnel for Zojila project

The much delayed Zojila tunnel project might receive a makeover with the government planning to make changes to the project structure. The changes are expected to be finalised soon and the project might be auctioned again by year end.

A senior government official said, “A fresh concept development approach to the project is being contemplated”. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and other stakeholders are looking at multiple options. The official quoted above said one of the options was to ...