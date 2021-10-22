Jaishankar meets WTO DG, speaks about need for reformed multilateralism

-
ALSO READ
US support for Covid patent waiver will push WTO talks, says WTO chief
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
Jaishankar meets US lawmakers, discusses Quad, cooperation on vaccines
India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar
Jaishankar may visit US next week; vaccine procurement on the agenda
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala here and spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism.
The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing, he said.
"Met Director General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes," Jaishankar tweeted.
In another meeting, Jaishankar exchanged views on issues such as climate action challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission in-charge of the European Green Deal.
"Pleasure as always to meet EVP @TimmermansEU. A good discussion on the expanding India-EU partnership, including on trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.
Exchange of views covered climate action challenges and Afghanistan, the external affairs minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU