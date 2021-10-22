Jaishankar meets WTO DG, speaks about need for reformed multilateralism

JUST IN
Real estate sector to touch $1 trillion by 2030: Niti Aayog CEO Kant
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar with WTO DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala here and spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism.

The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing, he said.

"Met Director General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes," Jaishankar tweeted.

In another meeting, Jaishankar exchanged views on issues such as climate action challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission in-charge of the European Green Deal.

"Pleasure as always to meet EVP @TimmermansEU. A good discussion on the expanding India-EU partnership, including on trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

Exchange of views covered climate action challenges and Afghanistan, the external affairs minister said.

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 20:02 IST

