Jal Shakti Ministry to go ahead with Bureau of Water Efficiency

A star-rated tap or a cistern for your toilet to benchmark how water-efficient your appliances are could soon become a reality with the Jal Shakti Ministry reviving the idea of creating a Bureau of Water Efficiency, a senior government official told Business Standard.

The water resources department, under the Jal Shakti Ministry, is expected to submit a cabinet note detailing the role of such a body. “It is being planned to have both promotional and regulatory functions,” a senior government official told Business Standard. India is among the least water-efficient ...