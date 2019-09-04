Jammu and Kashmir, economic slowdown could push India to sign RCEP

Over the last couple of months, Singapore has held symposiums in Mumbai and New Delhi to swing the mood among Indian policymakers and industry to sign on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) of 10 ASEAN countries with its six free-trade agreement (FTA) partners — India, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

In November, India and the other nations will have another go at signing the trade agreement in Singapore, a meet which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. The odds of India signing up are favourable because, contrary to ...