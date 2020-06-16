Jet fuel price increased by 16.3% as international oil rates firm up

-
Jet fuel or ATF price on Tuesday was hiked by 16.3 per cent while petrol price was increased by 47 paise per litre and that of diesel by a record 93 paise on the back of firming international oil rates.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 5,494.5 per kilolitre (kl), or 16.3 per cent, to Rs 39,069.87 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies.
This is the second straight increase in ATF price this month. Rates were hiked by a record 56.5 per cent (Rs 12,126.75 per kl) on June 1.
Simultaneously, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 10th day in a row.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 76.73 per litre from Rs 76.26, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.19 a litre from Rs 74.26, the price notification said. In 10 hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.8 a litre.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.
The hike in diesel rates is the highest daily increase since the state-owned fuel retailers started daily revision in rates in May 2017.
Tuesday's increase in petrol and diesel price marks the 10th straight day of rise in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.
The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.
