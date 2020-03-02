Jewar airport to pitch Noida as global investment hub: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Monday said the proposed in Greater Noida will position the entire Noida region as a global investment hub in the future.

Addressing a function in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida), Adityanath observed the Asia's biggest airport project will propel Noida and the adjoining pockets as the country’s most developed urban centres.

“With the Jewar airport project coming up, the Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar towns will emerge as the new global investment hotspots in the next 5-10 years,” he said adding tens of thousands of job opportunities for the youth would also be created.

Stressing that the mega project would bolster the development to UP to newer heights, he said the country’s first aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility was also coming up near Jewar in the national capital region (NCR).

Jewar airport project has already been awarded to Zurich Airport International for development and it is touted to generate total revenue of Rs one trillion for UP in 30 years after it becomes operational in 2023.

During the previous regimes, the CM claimed, investors were wary of venturing into the Jewar area even as he mentioned his government had ensured that Noida was provided with the kind of amenities and infra befitting the significance of the region.

“Today, the per capita income of Noida is higher than Delhi,” he said while claiming to have broken the ‘Noida jinx’, which prevented the previous UP chief ministers from coming to Noida for the fear of losing future elections.

Meanwhile, Adityanath also inaugurated or laid the foundation of about 23 development and infrastructure projects totalling more than Rs 2,800 crore, including a multilevel mega parking, hospital, flyover, power substation, foot over-bridge, pink toilets, street lighting etc.

Observing there was no alternative to development, he noted only an organised and scientific approach to development could sustain and bear the desired results.

Referring to the recent DefExpo 2020, the CM said the event highlighted the potential of UP in the league of foreign nations, and projected a positive image of the state regarding investment and industrialisation.

Meanwhile, he advised farmers to judiciously invest money they received against land acquisition keeping in mind the future needs of their children. “It is pragmatic to set up your priorities right by taking an approach of patience rather than seeking instant results while making investments.”

Adityanath claimed the police commissionerate system, recently introduced in Lucknow and Noida, was necessary to develop the state smart cities.

He also underlined for integrating the educational, technical, vocational and skill development institutions with industry. In the Annual Budget 2020-21, the state government has proposed to set of ‘Yuva Hub’ in all the 75 districts, for which Rs 1,200 crore have been allocated.