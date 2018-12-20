Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das promises housing for urban poor by 2020

The government is making efforts to provide accommodation to all homeless in the urban areas by 2020, Chief Minister has said.

Das asked the officials to process tenders by the end of this month and begin work in January for timely completion of the project.

"The goal is to build roof for the by 2020, in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 2022. The state government is making all efforts to provide homes by 2020," he said Wednesday while addressing a workshop here on Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana(Urban).

The chief minister also stressed on preparation of a roadmap with area-wise details on the number of dwellings required and the stipulated time for work completion.

Stating that the benefits of the scheme should be distributed in accordance with the norms of the scheme, Das asked the officials to ensure that no middleman gets in the way of its distribution.

Urban Development Minister C P Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Urban Development Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh were among those present at the workshop on Wednesday.