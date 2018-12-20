CM Kumaraswamy unwilling to talk on farmers' issue, says BS Yeddyurappa

After Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) staged a protest in the assembly over the issue, state BJP chief said that Chief Minister wasn't ready to reply on the issue while seeking his apology for his "arrogant behaviour".

Speaking to ANI regarding the issue raised by his party in the Parliament, Yeddyurappa said: "Discussions on loan waiver were going on. But the State government wasn't ready to reply properly. When I asked about nationalised bank loan waiver issue, he (Kumaraswamy) wasn't ready to reply properly and behaved arrogantly."

"We condemn the Chief Minister's arrogant behaviour, we have told speaker he must apologise for his arrogant behaviour and then reply about loan waiver properly," he added.



Yeddyurappa further said that the party will announce on Thursday if they will continue the protest.

