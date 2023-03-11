Jharkhand doctors' bodies meet health minister to discuss security, policy

The government on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of doctors' associations for discussing issues such as the implementation of the Medical Protection Act and an amendment to the Clinical Establishment Act.

The meeting was held by state Health Minister Banna Gupta with representatives of the Medical Service Association (JHASA) and the state wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Doctors' organisations of the state have been seeking greater protection at the workplace with amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act. They have also threatened to go on strike from March 13 over the issue.

The government is working for a constructive solution to the issues, the minister said.

IMA secretary Dr Pradip Kumar Singh told PTI, The meeting with the health minister was fruitful. We observed that the government is serious about our demands.

The in the state went on a day-long token boycott of services on March 1 in protest against repeated assaults on medicos. They also organised a candlelight march on March 5.

