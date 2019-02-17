Joblessness among educated up, stagnant for skilled, shows NSSO survey

After recording a fall in 2011-12, the unemployment rate among educated people in the country rose sharply in 2017-18, according to the National Sample Survey Office ()'s first periodic labour force survey. The rate for skilled persons almost doubled between 2011-12 and 2017-18, even as the proportion of the people who got vocational or formal training during this period was less.

The survey showed that the literacy rate went up in 2017-18. More rural people got educated and young female workers spent more years towards attaining formal education than their male ...