Karnataka land reforms may trigger fresh look at land acquisition process

In the middle of the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Karnataka government earlier this month notified an amendment to the state’s Land Reform Act, 1961, allowing industry to buy land directly from farmers.

Just like in the case of recent relaxations in labour laws, industry experts feel the move by the Karnataka government is likely to trigger a fresh look at cost, procedure, and processes of land acquisition by other states. This is be an opportunity for the Centre to reconcile the differences that have cropped up over the years between the Right to Fair Compensation & ...