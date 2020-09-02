JUST IN
Kashmir can be a model for sustainable economies of tomorrow: Haseeb Drabu

Haseeb Drabu was the Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2018. He tells Aditi Phadnis the government needs to cast a fresh eye on the state's economic development

Aditi Phadnis 

Haseeb Drabu was the Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2018. He tells Aditi Phadnis the government needs to cast a fresh eye on the region's economic development How do you think the severe contraction in GDP numbers impact J&K? The economy of Kashmir is an export-oriented, import-dependent economy.

As such, the impact of the pandemic lockdown will be much more severe. The main difference from an economic point of view is that while the earlier shutdowns were localised, the pandemic lockdown is a global one. During the localised shutdowns, the production ...

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 13:18 IST

