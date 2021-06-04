Kerala again tops NITI Aayog's SDG ranking; Bihar worst performer

has retained the top rank in the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, while has been adjudged the worst performer, according to a report released on Thursday.

The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates progress of states and Union Territories on social, economic and environmental parameters. retained its rank as the top state with a score of 75.

Both Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu took the second spot with a score of 74. However, in the 16 SDGs, different states topped on different para­meters.