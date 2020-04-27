Kerala has lost Rs 80,000 cr as per estimates due to Covid-19: CM Vijayan

Initial estimates from experts on the notional economic loss due to Covid-19 for Kerala is around Rs 80,000 crore for the current financial year and if the situation doesn't improve the loss is expected to increase, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The state government has given suggestions to the Centre --- on various aspects including lifting of the lockdown and sought Centre's financial and policy support to fight Covid-19 --- prior to the Prime Minister's meeting with the Chief Ministers.

Kerala has suggested that partial lockdown should be continued till May 15. Inter-state, inter-district movement should also be controlled till then.

"There should be adequate emphasis on measures to address and compensate the financial impact in the backdrop of lockdown. Initial estimations of experts based on the available information is that during the first part of financial year 2020-21 the loss in Kerala's total value growth will be around Rs 80,000 crore. If situation does not improve, there will be an increase in this loss," said Vijayan while speaking to reporters.

The wage loss to around 8,330,000 self-employed persons and casual employees is around Rs 14,000 crore. Hotel and restaurant sectors are also staring at a loss to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore respectively. Fisheries and IT sector have also seen severe job losses.

An official from the State government said that the loss, mentioned by the State, is an opportunity lost to the industry, trade and commerce activities among others during the period.

Commenting on today's Chief Ministers' meeting with the Prime Minister, the official said: "Union Minister of Home Affairs had directly told us on Sunday that the Chief Ministers' meeting with PM Narendra Modi, is to hear mainly from the Chief Ministers of the small states. He also said that the major points Kerala wants to mention during the meeting could be conveyed in advance. We have sent the State's response to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on Sunday itself."

Sources said, a prior communication was there that the State will not get a chance to speak today in order to keep the meetings within the timeline and since it spoke in the last meeting. The Chief Minister did not participate in the meeting and Chief Secretary Tom Jose attended the video conference.

"Small traders were impacted severely due to the lockdown and National Disaster Relief Fund should be used to support them. Unorganised sector workers should be supported through a wage support scheme nationally. For small traders, Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh loan should be allowed in which interests should be borne by the Centre. Subsidy should be provided to industries. Small-scale industry has to be supported through low interest loans," the state government told Centre.





The State said that for lifting of lockdown, a national policy which considers the peculiarity of the States is required. Kerala has informed that partial lockdown should be continued till May 15. Further action could be taken based on the situation after that.



"Lifting lockdown based on certain conditions should be considered in districts where there were no cases reported in the previous week. Social distancing should be strictly adhered and public transport and crowd should be controlled in such cases."

Responsibility for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits should be taken over by the Central government as the demand for PPE Kits are growing fast and the number of people who should undergo testing is also growing. While the Prime Minister has been promoting Aarogya Setu app there has been no data related to Kerala incorporated in the app and this has been brought to his notice.

Steps should be taken to bring back the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) who are poor, those who lost job, prisoners who have completed their term, students who have completed their course, among others who are stuck in other countries. Kerala has also urged the Prime Minister to take care of their travel charges.

A rehabilitation package for those who lost job in other countries has to be announced by the Centre immediately and schemes should be formed to use the skills of these NRIs, according to the State. Around 400,000 guest workers are there in the State and the State government has reiterated its request to allow non-stop trains to take them to their hometown in a phased manner. The State has also sought Prime Minister's urgent intervention to ensure hygienic quarantine facilities for Malayali nurses who are working in other States. Efforts are to bring those Keralites who are stuck in Gulf countries and other States to the State have also been requested.

Norka Roots, the State government arm taking care of the non-resident Keralites across the world, has opened registration for the Non Resident Keralites overseas and 202,000 individuals registered their names seeking State government's help to return to the State. Similar registration from the Keralites who are stuck in other States within India will also be initiated from Wednesday. Priority will be given to those who went to other States for treatment, those who have completed treatment, those who want to visit Kerala for treatment, students who have completed their courses, those who visited other States for examinations and job intervies, those who are stuck with their relatives and those who have lost their job due to lockdown.