Kerala's tourism footfall in 2018 at half its population: Minister

collected Rs 36,528.01 crore as revenues from tourism last year: an increase of Rs 2,874.33 crore over last year.

Over 16.7 million tourists, both domestic and foreign, visited in 2018, compared to 15.76 million the previous year, recording an increase of 5.93 per cent.

Of the total footfalls, 1.09 million were foreign tourists. The share of revenue from foreign visitors touched Rs 8,764.46 crore. There was also a spurt in arrival of domestic tourists to the southern state. United Kingdom (UK) accounted for the largest number of foreign visitors, at 200,000, followed by the United States, France, and The number of visitors from other European countries such as Sweden and Italy also rose during the period.

In the first quarter of calender year 2018, tourist arrivals to the state recorded a 12.3 per cent growth of foreign visitors and a 20 per cent rise of domestic tourists.

The outbreak in May and the floods in August affected arrivals.

“The number of tourists who visited in 2018 touched almost half the state’s population. This impressive growth has been achieved against the century’s most severe deluge,” said Kerala's tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran.

"It was through hard work and determination of the Tourism Department, tourism trade and the coordinated efforts of other government departments that the state had been able to achieve this impressive growth,” said Secretary of department Rani George.

Tourism Director Shri P Bala Kiran said tourist arrivals in the state last year had been both inspiring.

“We are sure the state will be able to achieve better results this year on the strength of attractive products and new projects conceived and implemented by the government.”