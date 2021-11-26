Khadi India's new products to provide job opportunities: Narayan Rane

New products of will provide employment opportunities to farmers and the young generation, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said on Friday.

He released Khadi India's new product, an anti-bacterial cloth prepared from cow dung, at Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rane said this product will benefit consumers and also help in creating new employment opportunities.

The anti-bacterial cloth will be of great use in this time of the pandemic and many types of products can be made from it in the near future, he noted.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena said working on the 'vocal for local' theme, the institute has invented an eco-friendly Khadi natural paint from cow dung for the first time in the country.

In the production of this Khadi natural paint, 25 to 30 per cent cow dung is used, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)