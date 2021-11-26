Khadi India's new products to provide job opportunities: Narayan Rane

-
New products of Khadi India will provide employment opportunities to farmers and the young generation, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane said on Friday.
He released Khadi India's new product, an anti-bacterial cloth prepared from cow dung, at Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute here.
Speaking on the occasion, Rane said this product will benefit consumers and also help in creating new employment opportunities.
The anti-bacterial cloth will be of great use in this time of the pandemic and many types of products can be made from it in the near future, he noted.
Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena said working on the 'vocal for local' theme, the institute has invented an eco-friendly Khadi natural paint from cow dung for the first time in the country.
In the production of this Khadi natural paint, 25 to 30 per cent cow dung is used, he added.
