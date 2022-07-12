KKR India Chairman, TCS CEO among 29 members inducted in Board of Trade

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: Cummins' carnage take Knights past Mumbai
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
KKR vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
KKR vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 19
SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
-
The government has nominated 29 non-official members from large and small enterprises and different sectors in the Board of Trade, which is a top advisory body on external trade. The inductees include chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Rajesh Gopinathan, and KKR India Chairman Sanjay Nayyar.
The Board, chaired by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, advises the government on policy measures to improve the country's foreign trade.
Other non-official members include Pasha Patel, former member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pankaj Mahindroo, Chairman India Cellular and Electronics Association, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Laghu Udyog Bharati Executive Member Om Prakash Mittal, GCMMF (Amul) Managing Director RS Sodhi, among others, according to notification issued by the Centre.
The official members will include secretaries of department of revenue, department of commerce, ministry of health, agriculture, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and chairman Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), among others.
The government had in 2019 merged the Council of Trade Development and Promotion with the Board of Trade to bring greater coherence in the consultation process with all stakeholders for promoting exports and imports, according to an official notification.
The terms of reference for the non-official members of the Board of Trade includes providing a platform to states and union territories to articulate state oriented perspectives on trade policy, act as a facilitators in implementation of District Export Hub events including sensitization workshops, identification and promotion of identified products.
They would also help states to develop and pursue export strategies in line with the national foreign trade policy, facilitate a mechanism for discussion on operationalisation of the trade infrastructure, review procedure for imports and exports and suggest steps to rationalise use and advise the government of policy measures for preparation of shirt and long term measures to increase exports, the notification said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU