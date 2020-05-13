Labour law changes in India should adhere to global standards: ILO

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has responded to the sweeping labour law changes proposed to be made by various state governments in India, saying the authorities should ensure that all such relaxations adhere to global labour standards and are introduced after proper consultation.



“Certain States in India are moving towards relaxing labour laws with a view to revitalise the economy from the impact of Covid-19. Such amendments should emanate from tripartite consultation involving the government, the workers’ and the employers’ organisations and be compliant with the international labour standards, including the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW),” the ILO said in statement on Wednesday evening, responding to a set of questions sent by Business Standard.



The ILO added that labour laws protect the well-being of both employers and and called for “collective efforts and solidarity between government, employers and ” “They (labour laws) are an important means to advance social justice and promote decent work for all,” it said.



ALSO READ: UN lowers India growth rate projection to 1.2% in 2020, to recover in 2021

The ILO had in April estimated that around 400 million were at a risk of slipping into poverty due to a “stringent” nationwide implemented to control the



State governments in India have recently announced relaxing or doing away with major labour laws to attract investment.



The government has proposed a draft Ordinance for exempting firms in the State from almost all the labour laws for the next three years. The has announced that it will follow the footsteps of UP and allow new companies setting up shops in next 1,200 days to be exempt from major labour laws.



The Madhya Pradesh government has notified changes in the labour laws to do away with the need to avail multiple licences for hiring contract workers and setting up factories. It has exempted firms from various welfare provisions under the Factories Act, 1948, along with replacing inspections with third-party certification and giving exemptions from industrial relations laws.

India is one of the founding members of the ILO, which came into existence in 1919. The Indian Parliament has ratified 47 conventions of the ILO, some of which relates to working hours, labour inspections, equal remuneration, and compensation in case of injuries, among others.





ALSO READ: LIVE: Rs 3,100 crore from PM-CARES will be used to fight coronavirus

The central trade unions in India had termed the labour law changes by the States as an “inhuman crime” which they said is in “gross violation” of the ILO’s conventions, including that on holding a tripartite dialogue. The unions said that they were “seriously” considering lodging a complaint to the ILO. The trade union leaders have said that the ILO has the power to impose sanction on a country for violation of its conventions.



“Covid-19 has jeopardised the health and safety of millions of people across India, and put immense pressure on businesses, jobs, and livelihoods. The country is making efforts to flatten the upward curve of infection. National and state-level measures to provide income and social security support to workers, and to revitalize businesses and the economy have been advanced on priority,” the ILO’s statement said.



The ILO’s declaration on the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work was adopted by India in 1998. All members of the ILO have to “respect and promote” the “freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of forced or compulsory labour, the abolition of child labour and the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation”, according to it.





ALSO READ: Fiscal stimulus package fails to provide succour to the poorest: Opposition

The ILO advised that any policy response should ensure recovery through fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, support to enterprises, jobs and income through social protection, retention and financial relief to companies along with ensuring that workers’ need be protected by strengthening occupational safety and health measures at work. It further said that the most important element is “to strengthen the social dialogue, collective bargaining, labour relation institutions and process for implementing solutions.”



In UP, the provisions related to minimum wages, timely payment of wages and those related to safety provisions under the Factories Act, 1948 and Building (and Other Construction Workers) Act, 1996 will continue to apply to all firms, according to the draft ordinance. The proposed Ordinance needs the approval of the President of India through the central government.



Units in MP and UP will be exempted from the necessary provisions of cleanliness, disposal of wastes, ventilation, lighting, drinking water, urinals, canteens, rest rooms, crèches, working hours and wages during the leave period under the Factories Act.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 package has nothing for poor, hungry migrant workers: Chidambaram

Many States in India, including Rajasthan and Punjab, have also increased the working hour limit to 12 hours from 8 hours in a day which translates into 72 hour a week. An ILO convention signed in 1919 allow India to keep the maximum work hours for workers at 60 hours a week.

