Govt aims to get economy 'back to work' with Rs 5.94 trillion booster

Finance Minister on Wednesday announced a set of stimulus measures, worth nearly Rs 5.94 trillion, to provide relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), taxpayers, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), power distribution companies, the real estate sector, organised sector employees, and contractors working with the government.

These measures are part of the Rs 20-trillion ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ package announced by Prime Minister just a day earlier. The finance minister said she would make announcements pertaining to different sectors every day, starting Wednesday, as the government looks to kick-start economic activity even as the nationwide Covid-19 is expected to continue beyond May 17.

The immediate fiscal impact from Wednesday’s announcements could be less than Rs 20,000 crore, even though analysts differ on the exact amount.

The key measures were aimed at MSMEs, with a Rs 3-trillion credit guarantee fund for collateral-free automatic loans, a Rs 20,000-crore subordinate fund for stressed and a Rs 50,000-crore equity infusion ‘fund of funds’. Additionally, the finance minister said the definition of would be altered, a plan that has been in works for a while, and that the government would disallow global participation in its procurement tenders for up to Rs 200 crore.

“Beginning today, for the next few days, I shall be coming here with the entire team of the Ministry of Finance to detail the Prime Minister’s vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat,” she said.

“Today’s measures are focused on getting back to work i.e., enabling employees and employers, and businesses, especially MSMEs, to get back to production and workers back to gainful employment,” she said.

When asked how the government plans to fund the stimulus package, Sitharaman said that she will give these details, and will also explain how much the centre’s own outlay in the overall package will be, after she makes all her announcements over the coming days. “I can say that the increased borrowing will be a part of that,” she said. Last week, the centre increased its borrowing programme for FY21 to Rs 12 trillion from Rs 7.8 trillion.

However, a senior government official who has been part of these deliberations told Business Standard that for now the increased borrowing seemed to be adequate as most measures for the industry were and will be on the liquidity front. The centre’s own burden will be in terms of increased handouts to the beneficiaries of various schemes through direct benefit transfer, which will be announced over the coming days.

On the tax front, Sitharaman said that in order to provide more funds at the disposal of taxpayers, the rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of tax collection at source (TCS) for the specified receipts would be reduced by 25 per cent of the existing rates, effective immediately and till March 31, 2021. She said these measures would give taxpayers Rs 50,000 crore of savings. Sitharaman also extended the dates of tax assessments, income tax returns and Vivaad se Vishwaas scheme, and said that pending refunds to charitable trusts and non-corporate businesses will be made immediately.

For the organised sector, Sitharaman said the statutory provident fund contribution of employers and employees would be reduced to 10 per cent each from the existing 12 per cent for all establishments covered by EPFO for the next three months. For state-owned companies, this will be applicable for the employees, but the employers will continue to make 12 per cent contribution.

The relaxation will only apply to smaller establishments which were not covered by the earlier EPFO relaxations announced by the finance minister in end-March. Under that, the Centre contributes 12 per cent of salary each on behalf of both employer and employee. That has been extended by three months to cover salaries of June, July and August.

Sitharaman also announced a Rs 30,000-crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, housing finance companies, and micro-finance institutions. The liquidity will be provided by the Reserve Bank of India and investment will be made in primary and secondary market transactions in investment grade debt paper of NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. “This will be 100 per cent guaranteed by the Government of India,” she said.

The finance minister expanded the Rs 1 lakh crore partial credit guarantee fund scheme by a further Rs 45,000 crore, said that PFC and REC would provide Rs 90,000 crore worth of liquidity for power discoms, and said that the government and PSUs would extend the contract period for various contractors by up to six months.

For the real estate sector, she said that Covid-19 would be treated as a ‘force majeure’ event and that registration and completion date for all registered projects expiring on or after 25th March, 2020 will be extended by six months.

Reaction came thick and fast from across the political spectrum and India Inc.

“Today’s announcements by Finance Minister will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit,” Prime Minister said. RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh also backed Sitharaman’s announcements.

"There is absolutely nothing in what the FM said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked — and many thousands are still walking — back to their home states. There is also absolutely nothing by way of cash transfer to the bottom half of the population who have been pushed into destitution,” said former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. He said that Sitharaman’s announcements on MSMEs were skewed in favour of about 450,000 larger MSMEs while the bulk of the 63 million MSMEs were ‘left high and dry.’

“MSMEs are India’s backbone. Today’s measures by FM will help them get back on their feet. Additional collateral & guarantee free loans, equity funding options, better access to government procurement, e-market linkage and higher thresholds are strong enablers. Liquidity & credit guarantees for banks & NBFCs will help remove hesitation in lending. Friction-free implementation of these measures can slowly convert adversity to advantage,” tweeted SnapDeal CEO Kunal Bahl.

“The policy bouquet unveiled by the Government is well-structured, suitably targeted, within reasonable fiscal limits but still having the maximum impact. The measures for MSME through guarantees, equity infusion and debt support will incentivize bank lending to MSMEs as well as providing crucial support to stressed entities in the current situation,” said State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar.