Lack of jobs to be one of the key issues in upcoming general elections

Lack of jobs is going to be a key issue in the upcoming general elections in India like never before. The biggest criticism of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been a poor pace of job creation in the country - despite flagship programmes like Make in India (aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing) and Mudra scheme (which provides financing to small entrepreneurs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right when he said that a lack of data on jobs is a bigger problem than job creation itself.