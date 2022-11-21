JUST IN
Big portion of Telecom Bill to be implemented by Trai: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Coronary stents may become more affordable, NPPA to decide price
NPCI holds talks with RBI on proposed December 31 volume cap deadline
Global accounting standards convergence crucial for capital inflows: Khara
Cooperative sector law will be amended for flawless functioning: Minister
New formal job creation fell again in September, shows payroll data
Flows into NRI deposits surge in April-Sept, but outstanding amount falling
EPFO adds 1,682,000 net subscribers in September 2022: Labour ministry
Inflation makes humbled central bankers scale back their ambitions
Land deals surge over threefold in first nine months of 2022: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw
Business Standard

Big portion of Telecom Bill to be implemented by Trai: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The statement comes in the light of concerns from some stakeholders that the proposed Bill will clip the powers of TRAI

Topics
TRAI  | Department of Telecommunications | indian government

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that implementation of a substantial portion of the proposed telecom Bill will be undertaken by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and its consultative role in formulating telecom rules will continue.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TRAI

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 06:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.