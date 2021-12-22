Linking Aadhaar to voter ID: Why the law had to be amended, what govt says

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into force today amidst heated protests from the opposition in Parliament. Here’s a look at what the new law is about, the concerns around it and the government’s counterargument to naysayers.

Why the law had to be amended One of the biggest problems in the voter database is multiple registrations by voters, enabling them to cast their vote many times or proxies casting their votes for them. Although electronic voting machines (EVMs) have eliminated this problem to some extent, there is still duplication. This could be ...