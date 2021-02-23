Loans with dues in excess of 90 days show spike in Dec 2020: ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Asset quality pressure on banks to moderate by FY22-end, says Icra
Microloans: Early delinquencies jump to 15.7% in September, says CRIF
Retail and SME loans set for litmus test in 2021 as stress levels may rise
Guaranteed loans for stressed assets out of existing Rs 3 trn credit line
Covid-19 may push NBFC stressed assets to Rs 1.8 trn by March: Crisil
-
The loans with 90-day overdue (known as harder bucket delinquency) showed a spike across asset classes in December 2020 compared with the pre-moratorium levels due to the impact of the pandemic, according to ICRA.
The delinquencies, which were 0.6-0.7 per cent level in February, shot up to 3.4-3.6 per cent in case of SME and MFI segment by December, it said. The borrowers who missed their September, October, and November monthly instalments moved to the 90+ dpd bucket. Such is considerably higher in the SME and microfinance loans.
The incremental slippages in the softer buckets (0-30, 30-60 and 60-90 days past due) in retail loan pools has not seen any incremental material rise in December 2020 compared to previous months.
This indicates lower incremental build-up of fresh stress in the respective asset classes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU