Lockdown extensions economically disastrous, says Anand Mahindra

-
ALSO READ
Entering two-wheeler commuter space was a mistake, admits Anand Mahindra
It'll take more than bravado to survive Coronavirus scare: Anand Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales rise 3% to 17,990 units in December
Tour of Duty: Anand Mahindra may recruit those who serve in Army for 3 yrs
Ind-Ra rates Mahindra & Mahindra NCDs 'AAA' with stable outlook
-
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis.
While acknowledging that choices are not easy for policy makers, he said a lockdown extension will not help.
"Lockdown extensions aren't just economically disastrous, as I had tweeted earlier, but also create another medical crisis," Mahindra said in a tweet.
He was referring to an article that highlighted "the dangerous psychological effects of lockdowns & the huge risk of neglecting non-COVID patients".
ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: 80% MSMEs in Sonipat hub await their turn to open
Mahindra, who had earlier proposed a comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, further said, "The choices aren't easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help".
He said, "The numbers (coronavirus cases) will continue to rise & the focus must be on rapid expansion of field hospital beds with oxygen lines".
He further said, "The army has enormous expertise in this".
On March 22, before the government announced nationwide lockdown, Mahindra had proposed such a move expressing concerns over reports that India was likely to have already reached stage 3 of coronavirus transmission.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU