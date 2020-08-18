Long-duration fund rally may halt as yields harden on rate-cut pause

The sharp rally seen in long-duration funds on the back of softening bond yields and may come to a halt, with the (RBI) holding back from another rate-cut and inflationary pressures rising.

Domestic yields on ten-year (G-secs) have started to harden. On Tuesday, the yields ended marginally higher at 5.95 per cent. Since RBI’s no rate-cut stance on August 6, the yields are up 14 basis points.

The consumer price index-linked (CPI) inflation for July was 6.9 per cent, as against 6.23 per cent in previous month.

Experts say that it is not just inflation, but bond yields at long-end of the yield curve could be bottoming-out as these were on a steady decline from last year.

“The capital appreciation opportunity from long-duration strategies might be limited. It is quite possible that yields are bottoming-out. Regardless of one or two more rate-cuts, the yield movement is likely to remain range-bound,” said Vidya Bala, co-founder of primeinvestor.in

Funds within debt categories such as gilt funds and dynamic bond funds -- that are oriented towards longer-dated G-secs -- have delivered returns of 10-15 per cent in one-year period.

“The yields may not come down at the same pace, but still there is no case for substantial increase in yields,” said Mahendra Jajoo, chief investment officer-fixed income at Mirae Asset Management Company.

Experts say debt funds at shorter-end of the curve will still have a good carry, and could hold onto their return profile.

Debt MF Investors had been warming up to gilt funds and dynamic bond funds, due to the robust trailing returns and lack of credit risk with the portfolios being oriented towards G-secs.

In July, gilt funds garnered Rs 3,395 crore of net flows, while dynamic bond funds garnered Rs 2,019 crore of net flows.

Fund managers don’t rule out possibility of RBI intervention, which can keep bond yields in check. “For yields what matters is RBI’s support for the (government’s) borrowing program, which so far has been relatively ‘light touch’, and not so much the prospects for further rate cuts,” said Suyash Choudhary, head-fixed income at IDFC AMC.

Experts say the demand-supply scenario in the debt market will also have a bearing on the yields. “The government borrowing is likely to remain elevated as it looks to revive economy through stimulus measures. This would entail higher supply of G-sec papers in the debt markets. However, demand is likely to remain weak as foreign institutional investors have been largely sellers in recent months,” said a fund manager.

In current calendar year, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold more than Rs 1 trillion worth of securities in the debt markets.

“External factors such as currency movement and capital market flows can also have an impact on the yield movement,” Bala added.