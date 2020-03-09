Low oil prices good for importing countries like India: HPCL's M K Surana

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) chairman M K Surana believes that the sharp fall in the international crude oil prices will be a positive for the Indian economy. In an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob, he talks about the current market situation, future of crude oil prices, and its impact on product prices in India.

Edited excerpts How do you see the international pricing scenario panning out? This is not a pure demand-supply play. With the reduction in official selling price (OSP) by Saudi Arabia, I presume that others (oil producers) will follow. There is a possibility ...