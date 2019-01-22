Lull in Chinese industrial demand won't hit India, say exporters

Indian exports to China will hold steady in 2019 despite the current dip in its industrial demand, exporters remain convinced. The latest shrinking of manufacturing activities stems from structural adjustments in its economy and the ongoing trade war with the US, both of which remain beneficial for India, they say.

India’s fourth-largest export market has recently faced falling exports and slow economic growth, egged on by weakening consumer demand. Consumption, by households and the government, made up 76 per cent of China’s gross domestic product growth in 2018, up 18.6 per ...