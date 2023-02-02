JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh govt brings Ordinance to support investors, industrialists
IAMAI members demand major tweaks in the online gaming rules
No power supply disruption due to high demand, will import coal: R K Singh
Windfall tax to continue for now; collections at Rs 25k cr this year: Govt
FCI sells 8.88 lakh tonne wheat to bulk consumers on first day of e-auction
78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt
Govt paves way for IFSC units to issue P-notes to foreign investors
Inclusive, resilient growth focus of India's G20 priorities: S Jaishankar
Sebi clarifies on transaction in corp bonds via request for quote platform
Tourism ministry to soon release criteria for developing 50 destinations
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
IAMAI members demand major tweaks in the online gaming rules
icon-arrow-left
Higher petroleum exploration boosts hopes of non-tax revenue growth
Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh govt brings Ordinance to support investors, industrialists

The state government will have it passed possibly in the Budget session of the Assembly

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | ordinance | Global Investors Summit

Sandeep Kumar  |  Bhopal 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency

After the Global Investors Summit in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken another initiative to reassure investors and industrialists of its support to them.

The state has issued an Ordinance called the Madhya Pradesh Udyogon ki Sthapna Evam Parichalan ka Sarlikaran Adhyadesh, 2023 (Madhya Pradesh Facilitation of Establishment and Operation of Industries Ordinance, 2023).

This Ordinance will make it easy to establish units in the state. The state government will have it passed possibly in the Budget session of the Assembly.

The Ordinance will apply to industrial areas; micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and IT clusters. It says investors will have to register themselves with the state single-window system (Invest portal). After going through matters of procedure, the investor can start building the unit and will not be required to take any approval. No authority will do any inspection in three years.

According to state government officials, implementing this investor-friendly system will enable investors to commence and complete construction quickly.

The State Industries Department will work with the MSME Department to create awareness about the initiative.

The state government organised the seventh edition of the Global Investors Summit on January 11 and 12, when investors said they would invest Rs 15.42 trillion.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.