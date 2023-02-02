Madhya Pradesh govt brings Ordinance to support investors, industrialists

-
-
After the Global Investors Summit in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken another initiative to reassure investors and industrialists of its support to them.
The state has issued an Ordinance called the Madhya Pradesh Udyogon ki Sthapna Evam Parichalan ka Sarlikaran Adhyadesh, 2023 (Madhya Pradesh Facilitation of Establishment and Operation of Industries Ordinance, 2023).
This Ordinance will make it easy to establish units in the state. The state government will have it passed possibly in the Budget session of the Assembly.
The Ordinance will apply to industrial areas; micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and IT clusters. It says investors will have to register themselves with the state single-window system (Invest portal). After going through matters of procedure, the investor can start building the unit and will not be required to take any approval. No authority will do any inspection in three years.
According to state government officials, implementing this investor-friendly system will enable investors to commence and complete construction quickly.
The State Industries Department will work with the MSME Department to create awareness about the initiative.
The state government organised the seventh edition of the Global Investors Summit on January 11 and 12, when investors said they would invest Rs 15.42 trillion.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:31 IST
