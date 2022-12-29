JUST IN
Maha farmers to get 500,000 solar pumps under Kusum Yojana: Dy CM

The Maharashtra government plans to provide solar pumps to five lakh farmers under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday

Topics
Maharashtra | farmers | Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

farmers, agriculture

The Maharashtra government plans to provide solar pumps to five lakh farmers under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, he said the state government intended to generate income by leasing out land to install such solar pumps.

He also said farmers from Vidarbha region will get new agricultural pumps and electricity connections on priority, while pending applications will be cleared by March next year.

In order to provide uninterrupted and affordable electricity to consumers, the Union government has announced the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), for which a sum of Rs 39,000 crore has been approved for Maharashtra, he said.

This will give a major boost to creation of infrastructure in the sector in the state, he added.

Under the Kusum Yojana, farmers are being given 90 per cent subsidy for installation of solar power pumps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 22:37 IST

`
