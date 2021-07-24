Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cell phone usage at offices

-
ALSO READ
Asus refreshes gaming-centric smartphone lineup, unveils ROG Phone 5 series
Centre issues new guidelines to regulate attendance in govt offices
Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research
Tata Motors bags order for hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil
Asus set to launch ROG Phone 5 series today at 4:15 pm: Watch livestream
-
Maharashtra Government's General Administration Department has issued guidelines for state government officials and government employees for lesser use of cell phones and usage of official landline instead for most of the communications while in office.
Use of polite language when speaking on mobile (if necessary), while also being aware of the presence of others has also been mentioned in the guidelines. "When speaking on a mobile phone, speak in a soft voice, do not argue and do not use unparliamentary language," the guidelines as per the department's press release read.
Further, the release stated that the officials/employees have been instructed to use text messages for official work, and have been asked to focus on time and language while using social media for office use.
Additionally, it has been instructed that the officials/employees respond promptly to the calls of representatives/senior officers when busy on another call.
The guidelines were set so that the image of government offices is not tarnished, and all employees are bound to follow these protocols, the release said.
With the increased use of mobile phones in recent times, its use in government offices as an easy and convenient means of communication has been an issue, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU