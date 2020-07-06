Maharashtra govt launches a portal to ensure employment to 'sons of soil'

-
The Maharashtra government on Monday launched a portal to ensure employment to ‘sons of soil’ in the state.
The launch comes against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw return of migrant workers to native places outside the state. Industry has resumed functioning in the state after the government eased lockdown but is facing problem of manpower.
The ‘Maha Jobs’ portal will connect factories and unemployed locals in the state and will help in fulfilling the Maha Aghadi alliance’s poll promise of providing 80 per cent jobs in industries to locals.
